Haynesworth to see considerable playing time vs. Cardinals

Published: Sep 01, 2010 at 06:22 AM

Although the Washington Redskins will rest many veterans in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth will play, a team source said.

Redskins season preview

Get fearless forecasts from experts, pivotal games, players on the hot seat, fantasy analysis and more with NFL.com's team-by-team season previews. More ...

Haynesworth could see a considerable workload this week, but he is still far from assured of a starting spot in Week 1, according to a member of the Redskins' staff. There is even a possibility that Haynesworth could be deactivated for the Redskins' Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the source surmised, as coach Mike Shanahan continues to sort through what has been a troubling offseason with the high-priced defensive lineman.

Also, running back Willie Parker will start for the Redskins on Thursday in what might be an audition for other teams. Parker faces stark odds to make the Redskins, according to team sources, but following a poor preseason will try to get some decent film out of Thursday's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
news

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, placing his availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in at least temporary doubt.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa designated for return off injured reserve

Quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ was officially designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW