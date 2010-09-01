Haynesworth to see considerable playing time vs. Cardinals

Haynesworth could see a considerable workload this week, but he is still far from assured of a starting spot in Week 1, according to a member of the Redskins' staff. There is even a possibility that Haynesworth could be deactivated for the Redskins' Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the source surmised, as coach Mike Shanahan continues to sort through what has been a troubling offseason with the high-priced defensive lineman.