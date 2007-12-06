Haynesworth sits again, Titans hope he practices Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth watched practice Thursday for a second straight day to rest his right hamstring, but coach Jeff Fisher said he hopes the tackle will practice Friday.
Haynesworth played last week after missing three games because of the hamstring. He had some swelling in the muscle, so the Titans rested him Wednesday and Thursday.
Right guard Benji Olson was rested Thursday after practicing Wednesday for the first time since waking up with a sore back in Denver on Nov. 19.
"There was no setback. Ordinarily speaking, when Benji is healthy and playing we give him Wednesday off. But because he's had so much time off, we worked him yesterday and gave him today off," Fisher said.
Receiver Brandon Jones (groin), defensive tackle Tony Brown (left knee) and safety Chris Hope (back) also sat out practice. Hope has not practiced since being hurt Nov. 25 in the first quarter of a 35-6 loss to Cincinnati.
"We are still doing tests," Fisher said. "We're still waiting on the results of the tests. We'll probably send those results off some additional opinions. We'll have more information after we get the tests back."
Receiver Roydell Williams was excused from practice for personal reasons but was expected to practice Friday.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press.