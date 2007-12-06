Haynesworth sits again, Titans hope he practices Friday

Published: Dec 06, 2007 at 03:49 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth watched practice Thursday for a second straight day to rest his right hamstring, but coach Jeff Fisher said he hopes the tackle will practice Friday.

Haynesworth played last week after missing three games because of the hamstring. He had some swelling in the muscle, so the Titans rested him Wednesday and Thursday.

Right guard Benji Olson was rested Thursday after practicing Wednesday for the first time since waking up with a sore back in Denver on Nov. 19.

"There was no setback. Ordinarily speaking, when Benji is healthy and playing we give him Wednesday off. But because he's had so much time off, we worked him yesterday and gave him today off," Fisher said.

Receiver Brandon Jones (groin), defensive tackle Tony Brown (left knee) and safety Chris Hope (back) also sat out practice. Hope has not practiced since being hurt Nov. 25 in the first quarter of a 35-6 loss to Cincinnati.

"We are still doing tests," Fisher said. "We're still waiting on the results of the tests. We'll probably send those results off some additional opinions. We'll have more information after we get the tests back."

Receiver Roydell Williams was excused from practice for personal reasons but was expected to practice Friday.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

NFL Year 2 breakouts: Kyren Williams, Kyle Hamilton among 10 young players who have emerged in 2023

As the 2023 NFL regular season winds down, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 players who broke out in Year 2. The list includes a pair of bell-cow running backs and three playmaking corners.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.
news

Move the Sticks: Top WR draft prospects, College Football Playoff predictions, plus Bucky's coach's corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.