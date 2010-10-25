Haynesworth shows flashes of former dominance vs. Bears

Notes:Redskins FB Mike Sellers was wearing a walking boot after the game. Shanahan said Sellers had an injury on the "bottom of the foot" and would be evaluated Wednesday. ... The Redskins planned to have Stephon Heyer alternate series with Jammal Brown at right tackle, but Heyer sprained his ankle early in the game. Shanahan said Brown still doesn't have full range of motion from last season's hip injury. ... S Kareem Moore is receiving limited playing time because of a sore right knee. He sprained the knee earlier this season. ... Shanahan said there's a chance RB Clinton Portis could return in two weeks after the bye, but it's not certain if he would reclaim the starting job from Ryan Torain. ... RB Chad Simpson, who tweaked a hamstring in practice last week, might return to practice Wednesday.