Haynesworth questionable, Portis expected to play for Redskins

Published: Oct 24, 2009 at 12:03 PM

Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth is questionable for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a sprained ankle.

Haynesworth practiced Saturday for the first time this week, but he was limited. Coach Jim Zorn said Haynesworth will be a game-time decision.

Running back Clinton Portis is also listed as questionable as he battles foot, calf and ankle ailments in his right leg, but Zorn said Portis will play.

The Redskins listed defensive tackle Cornelius Griffin (elbow), cornerback DeAngelo Hall (knee), safeties Chris Horton (illness) and Kareem Moore (illness) and punter Hunter Smith (groin) as probable.

Zorn said the Redskins will consider placing left tackle Chris Samuels on injured reserve, possibly next week. Samuels has a career-threatening neck injury and said Friday he is going to evaluate his condition over the next couple of months before deciding whether to retire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

