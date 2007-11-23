Haynesworth practices, still game-time decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth took limited first team reps with the Titans' defense Friday, but will be a game-time decision on Sunday at Cincinnati.
"We're slowing bringing him along and testing the muscle to see what he can do," said Tennessee coach Jeff Fisher.
The practice was Haynesworth's first since injuring his right hamstring against Carolina on Nov. 4.
Haynesworth has missed the Titans' past two games - both losses - and a defense ranked second overall before he went out has yielded 62 points the past two weeks against Jacksonville and Denver.
"It's getting there. I can't really say if I'm playing for sure yet or not," Haynesworth said. "It's frustrating to lose whether I'm out there or not, but I definitely wish I was out there to at least help somewhat."
Haynesworth had been having a career-best season for the Titans with five sacks and 56 total tackles, including 33 solo stops.
While Haynesworth might be able to play Sunday, starting right guard Benji Olson will be out for a second consecutive week. Olson won't make the trip with the Titans as he continues to rest with a back injury. Eugene Amano will start in his place again.
Fisher said defensive end Travis LaBoy, who had a setback from a concussion suffered against Carolina that cost him a game against Jacksonville, has not been ruled out for Sunday. LaBoy did not practice Friday.
Also, fullback Ahmard Hall, out the past four games with a broken arm, has not been ruled out against the Bengals.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved