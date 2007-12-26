Haynesworth, Mawae among 8 Titans sitting out practice

Published: Dec 26, 2007 at 10:48 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and center Kevin Mawae sat out a short practice Wednesday with six other Titans.

"I expect everyone to have a chance to practice at some time during the week and play," coach Jeff Fisher said. "The only person who will be close is Gilbert Gardner."

Haynesworth has played the past four games despite a right hamstring that kept him out of three straight games. But he has not practiced since Nov. 30. Mawae sat out Sunday's 10-6 win over the New York Jets because of a sore left calf, the first game he has missed since signing with the Titans.

The Titans signed cornerback Chidi Iwuoma to replace Eric King, who had surgery on his left forearm Monday. Team officials worked him out a few weeks ago and brought him in as a key backup and special teams player.

"We felt like he would be a nice fit as Eric's replacement," Fisher said.

Other Titans who sat out practice included right guard Benji Olson (team decision), running back LenDale White (knee), linebacker David Thornton (right knee), defensive end Antwan Odom (ankle) and Gardner, who hurt his calf in practice two weeks ago.

