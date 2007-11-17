Haynesworth, Harper miss practice; considered game-time decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and cornerback Nick Harper missed their fourth practice Saturday and are game-time decisions for the game in Denver on Monday night.
Haynesworth has not practiced since hurting his right hamstring Nov. 4 in a 20-7 win over Carolina in which he had a career-high three sacks. Harper suffered a concussion in last week's 28-13 loss to Jacksonville and has not practiced. He had an magnetic resonance imaging test Friday.
If Harper can't play, he likely would be replaced by Reynaldo Hill, a seventh-round pick in 2005 who was the starter opposite Adam "Pacman" Jones. Hill started 24 of his first 30 NFL games but was slowed by a groin injury in training camp and lost his starting job to Cortland Finnegan.
Right tackle David Stewart (ankle) practiced Saturday for the first time this week, and left guard Benji Olson practiced after sitting out Friday in a team decision. Fisher said Stewart is improving and will have a chance to play.
"Beyond that, everybody looks like they're improving," Fisher said.
