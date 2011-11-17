Haynesworth, Eagles backup QB could be real difference-makers

Vince Young, Philadelphia Eagles, QB: The creator of the "Dream Team" moniker that has haunted the Eagles might get a chance to lead the team in a must-win matchup against the New York Giants. Although Young is not fully comfortable with the nuances of the offense, he must find a way to be productive and efficient in the passing game to generate points for the Eagles. If he can connect on more than 60 percent of his passes with a couple scores and a few nifty scrambles, Young could help Philly pull off a surprising upset in New York.