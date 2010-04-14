Haynesworth avoiding Redskins' voluntary minicamp; trade possible

Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth will not attend this weekend's voluntary minicamp, a league source said Wednesday.
Haynesworth, who remains hopeful of a trade after just one season in Washington, will only attend mandatory offseason activities.
League sources remain convinced that the Redskins will try to move Haynesworth -- who's balking at playing nose tackle in the team's new 3-4 scheme -- before next week's draft despite picking up a $21 million bonus at the start of the month. New Redskins coach Mike Shanahan would like to reshape the locker room and eradicate potential issues and distractions.
The Tennessee Titans, Haynesworth's former team, and the Detroit Lions, coached by former Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, remain interested in Haynesworth, according to league sources.
The Redskins sought a third-round draft pick when they shopped Haynesworth before picking up the option, according to a league source, at a time when another team would have had to pay him the bonus. Now, with Haynesworth's remaining salary more manageable, the Redskins hope to receive a second-round pick for him.
Redskins sources also wouldn't be surprised if the team shopped safety LaRon Landry and defensive end Andre Carter before the draft, looking to add picks to their limited 2010 selections (they lack second- and third-round selections). The Redskins also are allowing quarterback Jason Campbell to pursue a trade, although receiving more than a fifth-round pick for him could be difficult after the team acquired Donovan McNabb from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.
According to a league source, the Redskins will spend Wednesday and Thursday visiting with free-agent defensive tackle Howard Green, who could provide depth should Haynesworth be traded. Green has played for defensive coordinator Jim Haslett in the past and spent last season with the New York Jets, who also run a 3-4 defense.