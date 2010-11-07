'Hawks without both starting DTs, rookie LT Okung vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks will be without three of their four starting defensive linemen Sunday against the New York Giants.
Seattle was without both starting defensive tackles, Colin Cole and Brandon Mebane. Cole was ruled out with an ankle injury, and Mebane missed his fourth consecutive game with a calf injury.
Seattle rookie left tackle Russell Okung also was inactive because of a high ankle sprain. Chester Pitts started at left tackle, his first start there since the 2005 season. Backup tackle Tyler Polumbus, who started three games earlier this season, also was inactive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.