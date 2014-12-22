'Hawks teammates marvel at the 'greatness' of Lynch

If you bailed on "Sunday Night Football" early in Seattle's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals you missed one of the most fantastic runs, ever.
It was simply: Beast Mode.
The 79-yard run by Marshawn Lynch was longer than the original Beast Quake, but we'll take the playoff version that caused seismic tremors in Seattle and is the quintessential launching point of the current SeahawksSuper Bowl squad.
However, that won't stop us from marveling at Lynch's awesomeness and it certainly didn't slow his teammates' praise.
"It was the best run I've ever seen," Michael Bennett said, per the Seattle Times. "I felt like he was running for freedom or something. Boy, he was gone. They haven't had a run like that since the Underground Railroad."
"One word: greatness," Byron Maxwell said. "That's the best way I can describe it. ... I'm still in awe. I can't wait to look at it again. Seriously, though."
"I saw a guy that was fearless, and I saw the people on the field were scared of him," Earl Thomas said. "They didn't want to tackle him. He's so different, bro."
So different and so good in so many ways.
