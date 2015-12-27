Hasselbeck, Whitehurst suffer injuries in Colts' win

Injuries among play callers have been a problem for Indianapolis all season. With Andrew Luck out, Hasselbeck was a fine backup but struggled all season with injuries. At 40, playing in an offense that has been in flux all season, the hard hits have taken their toll. Hasselbeck was listed with rib and back issues before the game, as well. He was restricted to a liquid diet this week after a jaw injury briefly knocked him out of the Texans game.