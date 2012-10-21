Hasselbeck's TD pass clinches Titans' win over Bills

Published: Oct 21, 2012 at 09:25 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Matt Hasselbeck hit Nate Washington for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:03 left in leading the Tennessee Titans to a 35-34 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

It was Hasselbeck's 22nd career fourth-quarter comeback and second in consecutive weeks. It happened in a game in which Titans running back Chris Johnson enjoyed a long-awaited breakout performance with 195 rushing yards and two scores.

Jamie Harper also scored twice for Tennessee (3-4). Jason McCourty's interception of a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass set up the decisive drive.

Fitzpatrick finished 27-of-35 passing for 225 yards and three scores, but he turned over the ball twice, including a lost fumble.

Buffalo now enters its bye week off at 3-4, having lost three of its last four.

