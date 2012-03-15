Hasselbeck OK with Titans' Manning chase

"We've talked and they've been great from day one since I've been here and just being up front with me from the get-go," Hasselbeck said. "They always have been, whether it was when I was deciding to come here last year or with Jake (Locker). I just know what they've told me and I'm very, very comfortable with that. I guess I'll keep the conversations we've had between us, and it's been good. I talked to Munch and I'm comfortable."