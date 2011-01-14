Hasselbeck, Cutler both risky starts for Sunday

Joe Flacco was able to successfully escape pass pressure in the wild-card round at Kansas City, but Pittsburgh can bring even more of a furious attack this week and will prevent Flacco from getting into a consistent rhythm by hitting him often. When Flacco does complete passes, look for him to utilize trusted veterans Derrick Mason and Todd Heap. The Baltimore TE will not be as productive as he was last week, but will still be a solid fantasy option. Anquan Boldin has been statistically erratic this season, and after scoring last week, he should get a lot of defensive attention in this game, and Flacco will complete passes to Mason more frequently. If you used Ray Rice in the wild-card round in the NFL.com Playoff Challenge, do not hesitate to use him again, as the Ravens will have to get the ball in Rice's hands often to ease pressure on Flacco.