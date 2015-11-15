Around the NFL

Haslam: No changes planned during Browns' bye week

Published: Nov 15, 2015 at 10:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

A disastrous 2-8 start by the Cleveland Browns won't lead to firings during the bye week.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam threw his support behind coach Mike Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer after Cleveland's ugly 30-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

"No change," Haslam told reporters, per The Plain Dealer, echoing his summertime promise not to blow up the machine if the season went south.

The campaign has done just that, with Pettine telling reporters after the game that Cleveland's coaching staff has been asked by Haslam to do some "soul searching" after losing 13 of their last 15 games.

Very little has gone well for a Browns team that spent the offseason promising a rugged run game and feisty defense. Instead, Cleveland ranks 28th on the ground and 30th in total D.

Veteran tackle Joe Thomas, though, stood behind Pettine after the game, saying: "You always look at the effort players are giving and from what I saw guys were playing extremely hard all the way to the end even when you are down a few scores so I don't see any loss of command or anything like that. I still see guys playing really hard for him."

Thomas brings tremendous perspective to Cleveland's current troubles after playing for five coaches in nine seasons. The Browns are opting for a dose of much-needed patience before making it No. 6.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Travis Etienne (foot) on missing chaotic 2021 Jaguars season: 'If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one'

Though missing a season is never a reason to smile, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne admitted Tuesday that being absent for a Jaguars 3-14 campaign rife with Urban Meyer-fused drama wasn't the worst season to have to miss.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs finally able to land teammate, QB Tom Brady's phone number

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs started Tuesday without Tom Brady's phone number, but by the end of the day, he and his QB had connected.

news

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

news

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

The Panthers will host Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on pre-draft visits today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder will also visit, per Tom Pelissero, as Carolina looks to address its biggest need.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

news

Kirk Cousins wants to 'earn the right' to retire as a Viking

After signing a one-year contract extension this offseason, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hopes to play out his career in Minnesota.

news

Packers CEO Murphy: 'Preseason will be good' for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay

Packers QB Jordan Love has no immediate path to the starting lineup thanks to Aaron Rodgers' recent extension. With Love's limited opportunities, CEO Mark Murphy hopes the upcoming preseason will allow the backup to shine.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW