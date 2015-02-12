Haslam: Josh Gordon has failed to accept responsibility

Josh Gordon is out for the 2015 season after missing the first 10 games of 2014 and the first two games of 2013 all due to league-imposed suspensions for off-the-field incidents.
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was critical of his 23-year-old stud receiver Wednesday -- who will end up missing 29 of 48 games in a three-year stretch.
"We spent a tremendous amount of time on Josh," Haslam said, per The Plain Dealer. "At a certain point in time an individual has to take care of themselves and do what's right -- not just for themselves ... but for the team, the coaches, the people in the building, the fans.
"Josh has failed to accept that responsibility. I hope he can get his life together, he's immensely gifted."
While it seems that Gordon's fate in Cleveland was sealed with his most recent suspension, the Browns have zero need to make a decision on that future until after the suspension is over.
"That's a decision that we will need to look at make a certain point," Haslam said. "He's out for a year so there's no huge hurry. We'll address that at the proper time."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Malcolm Butler to the show and plays a free agency edition of "Who Do You Trust?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.