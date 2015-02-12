Around the NFL

Haslam: Josh Gordon has failed to accept responsibility

Published: Feb 11, 2015 at 11:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Gordon is out for the 2015 season after missing the first 10 games of 2014 and the first two games of 2013 all due to league-imposed suspensions for off-the-field incidents.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was critical of his 23-year-old stud receiver Wednesday -- who will end up missing 29 of 48 games in a three-year stretch.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time on Josh," Haslam said, per The Plain Dealer. "At a certain point in time an individual has to take care of themselves and do what's right -- not just for themselves ... but for the team, the coaches, the people in the building, the fans.

"Josh has failed to accept that responsibility. I hope he can get his life together, he's immensely gifted."

While it seems that Gordon's fate in Cleveland was sealed with his most recent suspension, the Browns have zero need to make a decision on that future until after the suspension is over.

"That's a decision that we will need to look at make a certain point," Haslam said. "He's out for a year so there's no huge hurry. We'll address that at the proper time."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Malcolm Butler to the show and plays a free agency edition of "Who Do You Trust?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets S Marcus Maye (ankle) out 3-4 weeks, but could return before trade deadline

Marcus Maye will be out for three to four weeks due to the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, but could return right on time to get traded by New York. 
news

Kingsbury: Rams' Matthew Stafford 'a freak show at' QB position with 'legendary' arm

This is what a freak show looks like to Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Matthew Stafford slinging perfect passes to his new favorite target, ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, in a Sean McVay offense that looks entirely different, and more dangerous, with the former Lions star at its helm. 
news

Week 4 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon not expected to play this week vs. Eagles

Josh Gordon's near two-year absence from an NFL field will be extended at least another week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday not to expect Gordon on the field this Sunday when K.C. visits the Eagles.
news

Nagy noncommittal on Bears' starting QB with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields set to practice through injuries

Bears HC Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday that his QB depth remains unchanged: 1. Andy Dalton, 2. Justin Fields, 3. Nick Foles. Nagy added that Sunday's decision would be sorted out when the club has a "clearer picture" of the health of the top two signal-callers.
news

Bill Belichick: Tom Brady 'as tough (to defend) as any quarterback there is or ever has been'

As commonly as Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is called the G.O.A.T., his old coach in New England isn't one to loosely throw out the "greatest of all-time" label. But Bill Belichick was in a complimentary mood Wednesday while discussing his former QB.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge to critics: 'I'm not afraid to go for it on fourth down'

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is feeling the heat following an 0-3 start marred by some questionable in-game decisions. On Wednesday Joe Judge defended his approach, stating he's "not afraid to go for it on fourth down."
news

Giants signing former first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the New York Giants are signing offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

The Ravens activated receivers ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ and ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ from injured reserve Wednesday. Read here for other updates from around the league.
news

Titans WRs Julio Jones (hamstring), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are both nursing hamstring injuries that could sideline them in Week 4.
news

Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Park property

The Chicago Bears and Churchill Downs Inc. have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, Ill. The move signals the franchise's interest in the possibility of leaving its longtime home at Soldier Field.
news

Joe Judge wants first-round WR Kadarius Toney more involved in Giants offense

Ready or not, ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿'s time has arrived in New York. Injuries to ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ will force the Giants to turn to the first-round pick for more production.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW