Haskell rejoins Holmgren as new Browns president's senior adviser

CLEVELAND -- Former assistant coach Gil Haskell has been hired to be Browns president Mike Holmgren's senior adviser.
Haskell and Holmgren previously worked together with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. The Browns didn't specify the 66-year-old Haskell's role when announcing his hire Wednesday.
Haskell served as Holmgren's offensive coordinator for nine seasons in Seattle and spent the final two years as assistant head coach. Before joining the Seahawks, Haskell was the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator for two seasons.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press