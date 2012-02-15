Has Linsanity moved past Tebowmania?

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 10:58 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Is Jeremy Lin the new Tim Tebow? If he's not, he at least has made things interesting in the doldrums of the sports calendar immediately after the Super Bowl.

It's true. I can't remember the last time I watched a non-Lakers regular-season basketball game. But Lin has captured those jaded sports fans.

So has Lin surpassed Tebow? Let's take a look.

All right, Jeremy Lin. You won in dramatic fashion like you've done on the hardwood. Though I'm still convinced David Stern has orchestrated this movement as the 2012 version of the frozen lottery envelope to give New York a new superstar.

