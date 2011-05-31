Has Father Time finally caught up with Colts' Wayne?

So has Wayne lost a step, or is he still at the top of his game? Well, if we really knew the answer to that one, we'd have gotten out of the housing market four years ago, sold those Citibank shares back in 2000 -- and never even considered drafting Randy Moss last year. We never saw Moss' 28-catch, 393-yard season coming on the heels of his 83-catch, 1,264-yard season in 2009. But Reggie Wayne is not a candidate to suffer a Moss-like drop in numbers.