Has Colin Kaepernick hit his fantasy football ceiling?

Improving accuracy is going to be crucial to any attempts to rebound into the top 10 for Kaepernick. The good news is that he's enlisted the services of former Super Bowl winner Kurt Warner (among others) to help him get better in multiple aspects of the game. One of those aspects will have to be his in-game management and making smart choices with the football. In the latest NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast, I suggested that new 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula and offensive coordinator Geep Chryst sit Kaepernick down "A Clockwork Orange"-style and force him to watch videos of Russell Wilson. Kap might have greater physical tools than Wilson, but the Seattle quarterback's on-field smarts have made him the superior player over the past couple of seasons.