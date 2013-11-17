Harvin provides spark in Seahawks' win over Vikes

Published: Nov 17, 2013 at 12:11 PM

SEATTLE -- Percy Harvin made an impact in his season debut, returning a kickoff 58 yards late in the first half to set up Russell Wilson's 19-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin, and the Seahawks rolled to their franchise-record 13th straight home win beating the Minnesota Vikings 41-20 on Sunday.

Harvin made his anticipated Seattle debut after missing the first 10 weeks of the regular season following hip surgery. His kickoff return proved one of the biggest plays as Seahawks improved to 10-1 and stayed on top of the NFC heading into their bye week.

Wilson and Marshawn Lynch wouldn't let Harvin's debut take the entire spotlight. Wilson had two touchdown passes, while Lynch had two touchdowns running and one receiving. Wilson completed 13 of 18 for 230 yards and a career-best passer rating of 151.4.

Christian Ponder threw a 38-yard TD to Jarius Wright in the first half for Minnesota (2-8), but threw two poor interceptions in the fourth quarter.

