Harvin misses Vikings' practice because of undisclosed illness

Published: Oct 29, 2009 at 12:21 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver and kick returner Percy Harvin didn't practice Thursday because of illness.

Vikings coach Brad Childress didn't specify the illness, but Harvin has had trouble with migraine headaches this season. Childress says he's hopeful that Harvin will return to practice Friday, two days before the game at Green Bay.

Wide receiver Bernard Berrian and linebacker E.J. Henderson missed practice for the second consecutive day. Berrian has an injured hamstring, and Henderson is dealing with a knee injury.

Cornerback Antoine Winfield continued to miss practice while he recovers from a foot injury.

