Harvin misses practice with migraine; no decision on WR Rice

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin is fighting another migraine headache.
Coach Brad Childress said Wednesday that Harvin was not at team headquarters, and he did not participate in practice. After a severe outbreak kept him out of practice for most of August, Harvin was diagnosed with sleep apnea and given a breathing machine to use while he sleeps. The migraine episodes since then have been far less frequent.
Harvin played in last Sunday's game with a sprained left ankle, finishing with a career-high nine catches for 126 yards in the overtime win over Arizona.
Childress also said he's not sure yet whether wide receiver Sidney Rice will be able to play this Sunday at Chicago and complete his comeback from hip surgery.
"Just that he's got all the things that he can play at the high level that he's used to playing at, that he can defend himself and that he's going to feel OK about absorbing a hit," Childress said.
"I don't think it's realistic to think that he can come right in and go 60 or 70 plays right away," Childress said. "Kind of what the traffic will bear. Every guy is different. He's been cleared for all activities right now, so the minute he feels like he can play, he can play."
Cornerback Asher Allen (concussion) and safety Jamarca Sanford (hamstring) were also held out of Wednesday's practice.
