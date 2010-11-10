Harvin misses practice with migraine; no decision on WR Rice

Published: Nov 10, 2010 at 05:25 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin is fighting another migraine headache.

Coach Brad Childress said Wednesday that Harvin was not at team headquarters, and he did not participate in practice. After a severe outbreak kept him out of practice for most of August, Harvin was diagnosed with sleep apnea and given a breathing machine to use while he sleeps. The migraine episodes since then have been far less frequent.

Harvin played in last Sunday's game with a sprained left ankle, finishing with a career-high nine catches for 126 yards in the overtime win over Arizona.

Childress also said he's not sure yet whether wide receiver Sidney Rice will be able to play this Sunday at Chicago and complete his comeback from hip surgery.

For more on the Minnesota Vikings, check out the latest from our bloggers.

"Just that he's got all the things that he can play at the high level that he's used to playing at, that he can defend himself and that he's going to feel OK about absorbing a hit," Childress said.

The Vikings still have a spot open on the active roster.

"I don't think it's realistic to think that he can come right in and go 60 or 70 plays right away," Childress said. "Kind of what the traffic will bear. Every guy is different. He's been cleared for all activities right now, so the minute he feels like he can play, he can play."

Cornerback Asher Allen (concussion) and safety Jamarca Sanford (hamstring) were also held out of Wednesday's practice.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out

Now that the Pro Bowl Games rosters have been revealed, which players who were left out deserved the nod? Eric Edholm identifies 15 snubs.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Festivus for the rest of us

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE