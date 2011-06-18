Harvin feels 'great,' believes migraines no longer an issue

Published: Jun 18, 2011 at 08:44 AM

Percy Harvin believes the migraine headaches that have steadily hampered his young, promising career are finally in the past, The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday.

Harvin told the newspaper he hasn't suffered an episode in five or six months, saying "This is the best I've felt, probably, since I've been in kindergarten.

"I met a couple of doctors. There were a couple of things they found in my neck that I won't get into -- some things they found and fixed, along with diet and the rest of the things that can cause them. It's been great, and knock on wood, it'll continue."

Harvin said the NFL lockout has given him time to take a new approach to training, a regiment that includes swimming, weightlifting and running. He told The Virginian-Pilot he's in the best shape of his life.

"My explosion is to a whole (other) level," he said. "My speed has gotten back to top-notch level, so I'm feeling great and really anticipating the season."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 17 underdogs: Panthers poised to upset Tom Brady's Buccaneers? No respect for Vikings?

Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for final two games of 2022 season; Jarrett Stidham named starter

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Kirk Cousins back in top 10; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold trending up

Can anyone stop the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson connection in crunch time? Are Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in a good place again? See the complete Week 17 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't plan to rest starters vs. Texans: 'You play to win every game'

With a rare meaningless Week 17 game ahead of a winner-take-all divisional matchup against the Titans the following week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has no plans to rest his starters.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE