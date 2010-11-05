Harvin 'extremely limited' in practice, has words with Childress

Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin is listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving Minnesota with just three healthy receivers.
Harvin sprained his left ankle last weekend against the New England Patriots, but he remained in the game and finished with five catches for 65 yards. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Vikings coach Brad Childress said Harvin practiced "on an extremely limited" basis Friday.
Harvin, who also has played after battling migraine headaches, was unavailable for comment Friday.
"You know, he's a tough guy. Let's face it," Childress said. "He injured that foot on his first catch of the game and still was very productive. I would just say that he's tough. Different things respond different ways. Everything goes through your foot and your ankle, so he's got to have his faculties for the game the way he plays it."
Despite that praise, the Star Tribunereported Friday that Harvin and Childress got into a heated argument when the coach questioned the receiver's effort during the practice.
Receiver Sidney Rice came off the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, but Childress said playing next week at Chicago is a "more viable" scenario.
That leaves Brett Favre with just three healthy receivers -- Greg Camarillo, Greg Lewis and Bernard Berrian -- after the Vikings released Randy Moss on Monday. Favre has 10 stitches in his chin and was limited this week with ankle and elbow injuries, but he was listed as probable and is expected to make his 293rd consecutive regular-season start Sunday.
The only other Vikings player listed as questionable is cornerback Frank Walker with a hamstring injury.
The decision to cut Moss, and the way it was handled, has made it another difficult week in Minnesota. Owner Zygi Wilf was in town and spoke to several players, and Childress was short when asked if he still feels he has the support of ownership.
"My sense doesn't make any difference," Childress said. "You'd have to speak to him on that. We've always communicated very well, and I haven't seen any change on that."
Wilf has declined repeated interview requests. The Vikings (2-5) are off to a surprisingly poor start in a year in which they expected to contend for a Super Bowl, and the struggles have not helped Wilf in his pursuit of public funding for a new stadium.
Many fans are upset with Childress. If the team gets off to a slow start against the Cardinals (3-4), he could hear them voice their displeasure.
"I'm not crazy enough to think there won't be catcalls," Childress said. "That's part of the deal. That's every time I walk on and off a field. It's always interesting to hear what the people have to say. That's part of the audience participation thing."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.