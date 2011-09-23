Harvin denies 'illness' was a migraine; WR likely to play on Sunday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Percy Harvin returned to practice on Friday and is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Harvin missed practice on Thursday because of an illness. But Harvin and the Vikings said it was not related to migraine headaches that have caused him to miss time in the past.
"Man, it was a stomach ache," Harvin said after practice on Friday, quickly brushing aside any concerns about a migraine resurfacing. "I'm fine, fine, fine."
Harvin has played in just over 50 percent of the snaps through the first two weeks, and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said they'd like to get him more action against the Lions (2-0) on Sunday. Coach Leslie Frazier said Harvin looked ready in his return to practice on Friday and doesn't expect any limitations during the game.
"I thought he looked pretty good," Frazier said. "He went through everything in practice, moved around pretty good and should be fine for Sunday."
Cornerback Chris Cook is listed as questionable with a groin injury. He practiced all week and Frazier said they will need the 6-foot-2 Cook to play against Lions receiver Calvin Johnson.
"When we looked at our division, that was one of the things that we looked at, trying to match up at times," Frazier said of drafting Cook in the second round last year. "Having two big corners with Cedric (Griffin) and Chris, we thought that would help us. This is one of those games where we want it to pay off."
Linebacker E.J. Henderson (knee) was the only other player limited in practice on Friday, but Frazier expects him to play against the Lions.
The Vikings also are getting defensive tackle Kevin Williams back from a two-game suspension. Williams is dealing with a painful case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot that he said he expects to be an issue all season. But Frazier said Williams looked good in practice this week and the coach is more concerned with his conditioning than the pain in his foot.
For a full team-by-team breakdown of the league's latest injury news, check out NFL.com's Injury Report.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press