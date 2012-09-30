Haruki Nakamura blames himself for Carolina Panthers' loss

After a 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nakamura took the blame for everything that went wrong, at least on defense.
"I mean, I basically cost us the football game," he said. "It's hard on me because I'm supposed to come in and be a difference maker. When you cost the team a football game -- particularly with how hard we played -- man, it's just hard to deal with."
The Panthers (1-3) took a four-point lead into the final 2 minutes, then unraveled to lose for the second consecutive week.
Following a 49-yard punt by the Panthers' Brad Nortman, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw from his end zone to Roddy White for a 59-yard gain that set up the winning field goal. It marked the fourth time that Nakamura was beaten on the afternoon.
"I should've intercepted that ball," he said. "I had the ball in my hands, and he just took it from me. It's nobody else's fault but mine. I accept full responsibility for it."
White also beat Nakamura on a 49-yard touchdown catch that he pulled down in the end zone late in the first quarter. Nakamura also missed an assignment on White's 14-yard TD catch in the second
Still, it wasn't all missed assignments and coverage for Nakamura -- he did have an interception in the first quarter. But that wasn't enough for him to stay positive following a tough divisional loss.
"This team deserves better, especially giving up stupid plays like I did," Nakamura said. "Unfortunately it cost us the game."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.