Harsh cold doesn't cause injuries, but can make them more painful

Players will dress in multiple layers of modern synthetic clothes that maintain body heat while wicking sweat away from the body. They will often coat exposed skin with either a petroleum-based ointment or other like-agents to maintain body heat as well as protect the skin from cold wind. Many players will put tight-fitting surgical gloves under their playing gloves to help retain heat. Chemical hand warmers are often placed within the players' gloves and shoes to provide local heat to the extremities. Hydration also should be maintained. To do so, players will often drink warm chicken broth in addition to water and sports drinks during a game as a means of warming the body. The soup not only replenishes body fluids but also electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chlorine that may be dissipated from sweat and elevated metabolism needed to stay warm.