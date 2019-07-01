Harry Kane joins NFL Academy as ambassador

Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane has signed for the National Football League - as an official ambassador for the new NFL Academy.
The Academy, which begins operations in September 2019 at Barnet and Southgate College, offers student athletes aged 16-18 the opportunity to combine education with life skills and intensive training in the sport under full-time professional coaches.
"I'm so proud to be an Ambassador for the NFL Academy," said Kane, whose pathway into professional soccer was through the Tottenham Hotspur Academy. "I'm a huge fan of the NFL and have been following it for a while. I'm so excited about the club bringing the NFL to Tottenham and the benefits the partnership has for our local community. I can't wait to see the NFL Academy in action."
Recruitment for the first class of approximately 80 students has been taking place over the past month, with the final tryouts staged on Tuesday (July 2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first event on the stadium's dedicated NFL field.
"We are thrilled to have Harry on board as an ambassador," said NFL UK Managing Director Alistair Kirkwood. "The involvement of high-profile UK figures alongside our NFL stars is an important element of the Academy. Harry's achievements can serve as an inspiration to our students and his strong connection to the local area, along with his well-known love of the NFL, makes him a meaningful and credible participant in the Academy."
Some of NFL's highest-profile stars have pledged their support for the Academy and will serve in ambassadorial roles, which will include regular visits to help mentor the student athletes. These include Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who attended the final tryouts; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes; NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice; Philadelphia Eagles' British-born running back Jay Ajayi; the Carolina Panthers' London-raised defensive end Efe Obada; and London-born two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and his colleague on BBC' NFL coverage, Jason Bell.
The NFL will play its first two games at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6 and 13, when the Oakland Raiders host the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers.
Follow the NFL Academy on Instagram and Twitter: @NFLAcademy