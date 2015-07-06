Harry Douglas: Mariota is 'unbelievably accurate'

Leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft, Oregon star Marcus Mariota was billed as a "project," bound to struggle with the transition from a college spread offense to a pro style.
After an impressive showing in offseason practices, though, the Tennessee Titans have reason to believe Mariota will find instant success as a rookie.
Veteran receiver Harry Douglas recently raved about the "unbelievable accuracy" Mariota showcased in OTAs and minicamp.
"I feel like Marcus has done everything he needs to do to get the ball to his receivers," Douglas added, via ESPN.com's Paul Kuharsky.
Douglas isn't alone in that assessment.
"No. 1, it's his accuracy," Jefferson continued. "No. 2, he's come in and grasped the offense. And No. 3 is the way the guys respond to him, the way he's able to go in that huddle and take control. ... I am just giddy about his future going forward."
As well as Mariota has performed in practice sessions, coach Ken Whisenhunt understands it means little until his quarterback faces "the A-gap blitzers" and other forms of pass rush.
To help ease the No. 2 overall pick's transition to game action, the Titans have studied the offenses of the Eagles, Dolphins and Bengals. With a new system tailored to his strengths, Mariota should be one of the most exciting rookies to watch this season.
