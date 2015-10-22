Around the NFL

Harry Douglas: Julio Jones has chance to be greatest

Published: Oct 22, 2015 at 02:22 AM

Everyone who follows the NFL knows how great Julio Jones is, but how great can he be?

Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas provided a bold estimate of what his former teammate's status in football lore might be after he hangs up the cleats.

"He has a chance to be the greatest player to ever play this game," said Douglas, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It's an interesting quote by Douglas, who played with Jones in Atlanta for four years, since those type of words are mainly aimed at quarterbacks, and it's hard to imagine seeing any wideout surpass what Jerry Rice did in his decorated career.

But no one is laughing at Douglas -- that's how good Julio has been since entering the league in 2011.

Luckily for Douglas, he doesn't have to worry about slowing down Jones when the Titans and Falcons meet on Sunday. That job is for the Titans' secondary.

"So far this year, he (Jones) has been the best receiver," said Titans cornerback Jason McCourty, via the Titans' official website. "Look at the numbers he has put up, and it's hard to say someone has been better than him this year."

Despite a few nagging injuries, Jones has recorded 49 catches for 638 yards and four touchdowns this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles signed ex-Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, the team announced Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Former 49ers quarterback and current Raiders QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo offered up his take on Trey Lance's trade to the Cowboys. "Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man," Garoppolo said in an interview that will air on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access." 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

﻿Cade York﻿'s rough preseason has prompted the Browns to head in a new direction at kicker. Cleveland is acquiring veteran ﻿Dustin Hopkins﻿ via trade with the Chargers and is releasing York, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.