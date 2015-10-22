Harry Douglas: Julio Jones has chance to be greatest

Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas provided a bold estimate of what his former teammate's status in football lore might be after he hangs up the cleats.
"He has a chance to be the greatest player to ever play this game," said Douglas, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It's an interesting quote by Douglas, who played with Jones in Atlanta for four years, since those type of words are mainly aimed at quarterbacks, and it's hard to imagine seeing any wideout surpass what Jerry Rice did in his decorated career.
But no one is laughing at Douglas -- that's how good Julio has been since entering the league in 2011.
"So far this year, he (Jones) has been the best receiver," said Titans cornerback Jason McCourty, via the Titans' official website. "Look at the numbers he has put up, and it's hard to say someone has been better than him this year."
Despite a few nagging injuries, Jones has recorded 49 catches for 638 yards and four touchdowns this season.