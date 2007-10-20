Harrison still questionable, probably a game-time decision

The NFL schedule is now in Week 7, and we still have two undefeated teams and two teams without a win.

Last year, the Bears and Colts hit the 7-0 mark at this point but we had no teams after Week 7 with a goose egg in the win column (the Raiders were 0-6 before a Week 7 win over the Cardinals). Will the Dolphins and or Rams finally get a win this weekend? The Fish play the Patriots and the Rams travel to Seattle, so it looks tough for both teams. Full story ...