Harrison still questionable, probably a game-time decision

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wide receiver Marvin Harrison, still nursing a bruised left knee, remains questionable for the Indianapolis Colts' Monday night game with Jacksonsville.
»
[**Injuries**](http://www.nfl.com/injuries)**| [Fantasy injury report](http://www.nfl.com/fantasy/story?id=09000d5d8035dd63&template=with-video&confirm=true)**
Dungy said Saturday's practice would be "a good indicator" of whether the eight-time Pro Bowl selection will play in Monday's nationally televised game.
"We'll see how much he can do," Dungy said.
The 12-year NFL veteran was initially injured in the first quarter of the Colts' Sept. 30 win over Denver at the RCA Dome. Harrison has seen relatively light work the past two weeks.
In addition to Harrison, who's listed as questionable for Monday, middle linebacker Gary Brackett may also be a game-time decision.
Brackett suffered an abdominal (lower back) strain near the end of Thursday's practice. He was held out of Friday's workout as a precaution, but was able to get some work in on Saturday.
"We kept him out (Friday), just precautionary. But he's feeling like he's going to play. And he probably should," Dungy said.
Brackett, who's listed as questionable, isn't concerned about the injury and is confident that he will be in the starting lineup Monday night.
"It was just a little sore, but everything's good," he said after Saturday's workout.
Offensive guard Dylan Gandy did not practice Saturday due to an illness. His status for the Jacksonville game is listed as questionable.
Rookie outside linebacker Victor Worlsey (foot) may not be available to play Monday night. Rookie offensive tackle Tony Ugoh (ankle) practiced Friday and Saturday and should be in the starting lineup.
Safety Bob Sanders (chest/ribs) and wide receiver Aaron Moorehead (back) also practiced Saturday after resting their injuries during Friday's workout. Both are expected to play against the Jaguars.
</center>
The NFL schedule is now in Week 7, and we still have two undefeated teams and two teams without a win.
Last year, the Bears and Colts hit the 7-0 mark at this point but we had no teams after Week 7 with a goose egg in the win column (the Raiders were 0-6 before a Week 7 win over the Cardinals). Will the Dolphins and or Rams finally get a win this weekend? The Fish play the Patriots and the Rams travel to Seattle, so it looks tough for both teams. Full story ...
MANNING CLOSES IN ON UNITAS, TWICE:Colts quarterback Peyton Manning needs three touchdown passes to surpass Johnny Unitas' career franchise record. Unitas had 287 touchdown passes, Manning is closing in with 285. Even with three touchdown passes, Manning will also have a chance to pass Unitas again.
After playing 17 seasons with the Baltimore Colts, Unitas finished up his NFL career after playing one year with the San Diego Chargers. He had three touchdown passes for San Diego during the 1973 season, giving him 290 NFL career touchdown passes.
"Our generation, the generation that I'm coaching, probably has no idea what John Unitas did in an era when you didn't throw the ball that much," Dungy said. "For me, it's a big milestone. Probably for 50 or 51 guys in the locker room, it will be like passing Frank Sinatra on the all-time record sales list. They'd say, 'What's a record?'
"But it's a heck of an accomplishment to me. And one I'm sure that Peyton, as a historian (of the game), understands. Mostly people my age understand. But Unitas was special, in Colts history and in NFL history."
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press