Harrison Smith (toe) activated by Minnesota Vikings off IR-recall

Published: Dec 14, 2013 at 06:42 AM

The Minnesota Vikingsactivated safety Harrison Smith off the injured reserve-designated to return list, the team announced Saturday.

The second-year safety had been sidelined since Week 6 because of a turf toe injury.

Smith will suit up for the Vikings on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, his first game action since mid-October.

Smith's return will be a welcome sight for an embattled Vikings secondary that's allowed a league-high 29 passing touchdowns this season.

The 2012 first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame had a solid rookie campaign with 74 tackles and three interceptions. In five games this season, Smith has two interceptions.

In related moves, the Vikings put cornerback Josh Robinson on injured reserve and signed running back Joe Banyard off the practice squad.

