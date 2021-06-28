Around the NFL

Harrison Smith hopes to remain in Minnesota: 'Going to look at those things and see what we can do'

Published: Jun 28, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Harrison Smith﻿ enters his 10th NFL season, all with the Minnesota Vikings. The 32-year-old is a blend of veteran and playmaker who still views himself in the prime of his career.

"People ask me how long I've been in the league, and I say, 'This is my 10th,'" Smith said during minicamp, via the Star-Tribune. "It kind of catches me off guard sometimes because you're just always in the flow of trying to make plays and get better, and it just flies by. Sometimes it feels like I'm just a couple years in, and then other times I look around, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a lot older than most of these guys,' so it's kind of back and forth."

Smith enters the final year of a five-year extension signed in 2016. The safety is set to make $9.85 million in base salary with a $10.232 million cap hit. The Vikings have enough space to get through the season comfortably at this stage, so an extension that pushes Smith's cap hit lower isn't a necessity.

Smith would like to continue his career in Minnesota but didn't sound like he's had meaningful discussions on the topic with Vikings brass yet.

"I don't have a solid answer for you, but obviously I've been here going on 10 [seasons] and would love to be here in the future," Smith said. "Going to look at those things and see what we can do. That's about it right now."

Smith remains one of the top safeties in the NFL despite snapping a five-year Pro Bowl streak last season. The veteran can still cover deep and fly toward the line of scrimmage against the run. His versatility is essential in Mike Zimmer's defense.

After riding with a very young secondary didn't work out last season, the Vikings added several veteran defenders to help bolster the ground, most on one-year deals. With Smith also on the final year of his contract, the Vikings seem poised to play out this season, seeing how the mix on defense goes before determining their next moves on that side of the ball.

Related Content

news

Ex-Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas announces retirement from NFL

One of the top wide receivers of the past decade officially called it quits Monday. ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿, a former first-round pick of the Broncos who made five straight Pro Bowls and helped the franchise reach two Super Bowls, announced his retirement.
news

Washington WR Terry McLaurin on Alex Smith, Ron Rivera: 'They never had a feel sorry for me moment'

Winning the NFC East at 7-9 isn't an accomplishment most would beam over. But when you consider what HC Ron Rivera and QB Alex Smith were going through to even be with Washington last season, it's a remarkable feat. That wasn't lost on young WR Terry McLaurin.
news

Saints DE Cam Jordan feeling 'more rejuvenated than ever' ahead of Year 11

With Drew Brees gone and the Saints looking to re-shape their identity for the future, Cameron Jordan is entering his 11th NFL season in a unique position.
news

GM Steve Keim: Confidence in Kyler Murray, Cardinals 'at a real high'

The growth of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has given GM Steve Keim, if not the entire fan base, reason to believe in the team's future. But neither are satisfied with the progress they've seen thus far.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW