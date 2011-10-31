Harrison says he'll sit out Steelers' meeting with Ravens

For a second, it appeared linebacker James Harrison might be back for the Pittsburgh Steelers' highly anticipated rematch with the Baltimore Ravens.
But Harrison put those thoughts to rest himself.
Harrison wrote on his Facebook wall Monday that he will sit out another game with a broken orbital bone around his right eye. The injury forced Harrison to miss Pittsburgh's previous four games.
"Saw the doctor today. Looks like I won't be playing this weekend but at least I'm cleared for practice," Harrison wrote. "Worst case scenario I'll be back after the bye for sure."
Harrison, a two-time All-Pro, has 18 tackles and two sacks in four games this season. Earlier Monday, his agent, Bill Parise, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the linebacker would play this weekend "unless something happens."