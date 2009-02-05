Harrison's 100-yard interception return for TD paid dividends for Steelers

Either approach might have worked on its own. Given Harrison's exhaustion, Breaston's hit was hard enough and Fitzgerald pulled with enough strength to potentially keep the Steeler from scoring. But the force provided by Breaston and Fitzgerald colliding helped propel Harrison forward, just over the goal line for a touchdown and a 10-point Pittsburgh lead. By preventing the Cardinals from scoring a touchdown and adding one of his own, Harrison provided the Steelers with a 14-point swing that proved crucial in a 27-23 victory.