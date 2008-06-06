Harrison looking forward after Super Bowl loss

Published: Jun 06, 2008 at 11:15 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Don't ask Rodney Harrison to reflect on the Patriots' almost-perfect season. The veteran safety says he isn't haunted by the Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants that denied New England the first 19-0 finish in NFL history.

"I don't know why you guys keep talking about last year," Harrison said Friday at the Patriots' minicamp. "That is behind me. I'm not even thinking about last year. I'm so excited about this year and that's what I'm focused on."

Harrison acknowledged it took him a few weeks to get the Super Bowl loss out of his system. But he said that was about the same time it took him to put the Patriots' 2003 and 2004 Super Bowl victories behind him and start looking to the future.

"If you sit back and just bask in what you've done, that's how you get set up for not being prepared and taking things for granted. We have to forget about success as well as failure," he said.

The 35-year-old Harrison said he never considered retirement in the offseason. He said he "just needed some rest" before playing the final year of his current contract.

"It was nice just to get away from football," Harrison said. "You spend six, seven months doing something, grinding day in and day out, you get tired, mentally as well as physically. Just getting some rest, getting re-energized. I'm ready to go."

The three-day mandatory minicamp is the team's last formal gathering before the start of training camp.

The Patriots' secondary will have a new look this season after losing franchise cornerback Asante Samuel (Philadelphia) and backup Randall Gay (New Orleans) in free agency.

Ellis Hobbs, who was beaten by Plaxico Burress on the Super Bowl-winning touchdown, is expected to man one of the corner spots. Contenders for Samuel's job include draft picks Terrence Wheatley and Jonathan Wilhite, as well as free agents Fernando Bryant, Lewis Sanders and Jason Webster.

"Every year, no team stays the same," Harrison said. "You always have a bunch of new guys -- veteran-wise and rookie-wise -- that you have to blend in. That's their job, to blend in and learn the system."

The Patriots also signed free agent safety Tank Williams, a seven-year veteran with 59 career starts. He joins Harrison, fellow starter James Sanders and 2007 first-round pick Brandon Meriweather.

"I like him because he's such a humble kid," Harrison said of Williams, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound safety who also has played at linebacker at times in the offseason. "He wants to learn. He's always asking questions. He's a pretty quiet guy to be so big and imposing. I'm just glad he's on our team because he definitely can help us."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon on QB Patrick Mahomes battling through ankle injury: 'It definitely inspires (us)'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle has garnered plenty of attention this week, and it's also cause for inspiration among his Kansas City teammates, including running back Jerick McKinnon.

news

Art Rooney II encouraged by Steelers' second half, improvement: 'I liked the way the team kept fighting down the stretch and kept ourselves alive'

Mike Tomlin's Steelers finished 9-8 in 2022 and increased Tomlin's NFL-record streak of non-losing seasons to begin his career to 16. The feat was made possible largely by marked improvement after a tumultuous start of the season. It was advancement that was lauded by team owner and president Art Rooney II.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on potential retirement: 'I don't know when that last game's going to come'

Eagles center Jason Kelce has pondered hanging it up for a few seasons now, and though he made no bold declarations Thursday, he's well aware his final game could come sooner than later.

news

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing in 2023?

How will the next leader of the Denver Broncos plan to revitalize Russell Wilson? Judy Battista ranks the most attractive head coach openings in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE