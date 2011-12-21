Harrison believes Browns should be punished in McCoy case

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison understands his helmet-to-helmet hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy was illegal by the letter of the law.
Harrison also can understand, grudgingly, why the NFL suspended him one game as punishment for a series of similar hits over the last three seasons.
What Harrison doesn't quite understand, however, is why the Browns also haven't been disciplined by the league for allowing McCoy to return to the game so quickly if the quarterback was in such bad shape.
"If he was hurt so bad, I don't know why they let him back in ... two plays later," Harrison said. "Something should be done to them, I would think. I don't know. I got a game, what should they get?"
League spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network shortly after Harrison spoke that the Brownswill not be penalized for their handling of McCoy's injury.
McCoy was escaping pressure late in the fourth quarter of the Dec. 8 game in Pittsburgh when he tucked the ball as if to run. Harrison, who had been in coverage, approached, ready to strike. But McCoy pulled up at the last second and flipped the ball to running back Montario Hardesty right before Harrison mashed the quarterback with his facemask.
Harrison contended after the game that McCoy ducked. Looking at the tape, he's not so sure.
"I guess he's a little shorter, who knows? I don't know," Harrison said. "When it came down to it, my helmet hit his. Oh well."
McCoy developed concussion-like symptoms following the game and hasn't practiced since while the Browns have come under scrutiny for the way they handled the situation.
Cleveland's failure to check McCoy for a concussion led the NFL to put a certified athletic trainer in the press box at each game to help monitor head injuries.
Harrison practiced Wednesday for the first time since the suspension. The 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year doesn't believe he needs to change the way he plays to avoid further disciplinary action.
"I'm doing everything they ask me to do," Harrison said. "I've lowered my target area, that's it."
Harrison, who has lashed out at league officials in the past for their crackdown on what is considered dangerous hits, seemed more nonplussed about the suspension than previous fines.
"I'm not worried about anything," he said. "I can't forsee the future. I'm not a fortune-teller. I'm going to deal with it as it comes."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.