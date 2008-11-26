Harris, Smith return to practice for Jets after injuries

Like Harris, Smith hadn't played or practiced since suffering his third head injury in a four-game span. Smith was initially injured on his helmet-to-helmet hit on Arizona's Anquan Boldin in Week 4 that earned him a one-game suspension and fine. Smith suffered another concussion three weeks later in the Jets' 16-13 overtime loss at Oakland. He left the team's game at Buffalo two weeks later after taking a glancing blow to his head and hasn't played since.