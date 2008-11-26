Harris, Smith return to practice for Jets after injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker David Harris and safety Eric Smith both returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering injuries last month.
Harris (groin) and Smith (head) were both listed as limited participants in practice in the Jets' first injury report leading up to their game against the Denver Broncos. Coach Eric Mangini didn't address their availability for the game.
Harris reportedly had surgery on his groin earlier this month after he was injured in the second quarter of the Jets' 28-24 victory over Kansas City on Oct. 26. Harris led the team with 52 tackles at the time he was injured.
Like Harris, Smith hadn't played or practiced since suffering his third head injury in a four-game span. Smith was initially injured on his helmet-to-helmet hit on Arizona's Anquan Boldin in Week 4 that earned him a one-game suspension and fine. Smith suffered another concussion three weeks later in the Jets' 16-13 overtime loss at Oakland. He left the team's game at Buffalo two weeks later after taking a glancing blow to his head and hasn't played since.
