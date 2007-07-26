Harris signs 4-year deal with Broncos

Published: Jul 26, 2007 at 03:18 PM

DENVER (AP) -The Denver Broncos signed third-round pick Ryan Harris to a four-year deal Thursday.

The team also released safety Sam Brandon after he failed his physical. Brandon was recovering from a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, an injury sustained against Pittsburgh on Nov. 11 that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Harris, an offensive tackle, was the 70th overall pick in April. A four-year starter at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-5, 292-pound Harris started his final 37 games at left tackle after switching over from right tackle, a position he played as a freshman.

Marcus Thomas, the Broncos' fourth-round pick, agreed to terms July 11. Denver has only two unsigned members of its rookie draft class - Texas defensive end Tim Crowder and Florida defensive lineman Jarvis Moss.

