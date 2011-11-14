Harris, Hoomanawanui latest Rams out for season with injuries

St. Louis Rams cornerback Al Harris and tight end Mike Hoomanawanui were placed on injured reserve Monday with torn anterior cruciate ligaments.
The Rams have been beset by injuries all season. Harris, who hurt his right knee making a tackle during the first quarter of Sunday's 13-12 win over Cleveland, is the ninth cornerback who'll land on injured reserve. The 37-year-old Harris signed in free agency and stepped in after starting cornerbacks Ron Bartell and Bradley Fletcher were lost for the season.
"I'm crushed by that one," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "He's been a terrific addition in a lot of ways."
The Rams finished with a pair of backups at offensive tackle after Rodger Saffold was hurt by a blow to the head. Saffold could be back this week after being judged symptom-free on Monday, but Jason Smith is likely to miss his fourth straight game with a concussion after symptoms returned when he worked out on Monday.
Spagnuolo said running back Cadillac Williams (strained calf) will be day to day this week, while safety Darian Stewart (neck), cornerback Justin King (head), tight end Lance Kendricks (foot sprain), running back Jerious Norwood (hamstring) and defensive end Eugene Sims (shoulder) could be back this week.
He added linebackers Josh Hull (hamstring) and Bryan Kehl (ankle) would be limited, and wide receiver Danario Alexander (hamstring) was battling to get back. Another wide receiver, Mark Clayton, was eased back into action and had no catches while getting nine or 10 snaps, Spagnuolo said.
