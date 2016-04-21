Around the NFL

Harris: Broncos motivated by talk D won't be same

Published: Apr 21, 2016 at 12:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' defense lost Malik Jackson and Danny Trevathan to free agency this offseason, wiping away two key playmakers on a Super Bowl champion. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. told reporters that any talk about those losses affecting the Broncos' defensive performance will become motivation in 2016.

"Just been hearing everybody saying, 'We lost Malik, Danny, we won't be the same. We won't be good again,'" Harris said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "So that's our mindset. I think we return nine starters. You can really count (corner Bradley) Roby as a starter. So we're really bringing back 10 guys that played a lot. (Safety Shilo) Keo even played a lot for us. We have a lot of guys back. We know it's always going to be hard to replace Malik and a guy like Danny Trevathan -- who has always had his hair on fire everywhere. (Linebacker) Todd Davis, I think he'll do a great job of being able to come in and fill that role. (There is) no telling with what we'll do with the draft with the D-linemen. I still think we have the best D-line in the league."

The Broncos filled Jackson's role with free agent Jared Crick and could replenish the position in a deep draft next week. While some of the depth has been sapped, the Broncos still bring back nine starters on a defense that ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in total YPG allowed, passing YPG given up, yards per play allowed, sacks and 20-plus yards per play allowed.

Harris believes there are still some areas the Broncos can improve upon for 2016.

"We'll try to get more picks," Harris said. "We've watched missed opportunities, and we could have had even more picks than what we had. That's something that we're focusing on. It's so hard. We were No. 1 in so many categories. Passes 20-plus (yards) down the field, we're No. 1. It's just trying to figure out ways we can get better. Penalties are something that we looked at that we have to be a lot smarter. We can't have any dumb penalties like we did last year. So little things like that."

The true question this offseason isn't about the losses on defense or the upside of Wade Phillips' unit, it's about what general manager John Elway will do at quarterback -- a question still unanswered.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

news

Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade

Just days after the biggest game of the year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory with none other than the fans. Here is all the action from the parade and what the players had to say at the podium.

news

Jason Kelce undecided on future as both Kelce brothers process emotional Super Bowl LVII

The confetti has settled long enough for Jason and Travis Kelce to review their historic showdown in Super Bowl LVII. The emotions of the loss are still too raw for Jason, 35, to decide how he'll proceed in 2023.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applying for reinstatement after indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

After being cut by the Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia. Prove it he did. Now the Eagles cornerback is looking to be get paid in full.

news

Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023

The Cardinals naming Jonathan Gannon their head coach closes the 2023 cycle, which means Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the finalists in Arizona, will head back to the Bengals.

news

Bills' Josh Allen gives props to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: 'You gotta find ways to be like them'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted that Buffalo needs to find ways to be more like the Chiefs after Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years over the weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE