Harrington seriously injured in Oregon bicycling accident

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 06:06 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Former University of Oregon and NFL quarterback Joey Harrington was injured when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle while riding his bike in Southeast Portland on Sunday night.

Harrington remained hospitalized Monday night with a broken collar bone, a punctured lung and a laceration on his head. He is expected to remain in the hospital until Tuesday.

Portland police said Harrington, 33, was hit from behind just before 8:30 p.m. by a passing SUV driven by a 26-year-old man who remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver was cited for following too close.

Harrington led the Ducks to victory in the Fiesta Bowl his senior season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions and played for three other teams during eight seasons in the NFL.

Harrington had been scheduled to play in former NBA player Brian Grant's charity golf tournament on Monday.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, John Harrington said his son was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

