Hargrove charged with misdemeanors after altercation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills reserve defensive end Anthony Hargrove was charged with several misdemeanors after a confrontation with police outside a nightclub early Sunday.
Hargrove was one of hundreds of people involved in an altercation outside the Venu Night Club around 2 a.m., according to Rochester police spokeswoman Deidre Taccone. He was arguing with a bouncer when police arrived and is accused of shoving an officer in the face, breaking his glasses but not injuring him.
Hargrove was charged with harassment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. His brother, Terrence Hargrove, joined in the confrontation with police and was charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, Taccone said.
The Bills player was sent to the Monroe County Jail on $1,100 bail. He was released on bail Sunday afternoon, Taccone said.
Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said the team was aware of the arrest, but much of the staff was in transit Sunday after attending running back Thurman Thomas' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night.
"We are in the process of gathering all the information and it will probably take most of today to do so," Berchtold said. He added that the team will have further comment when the Bills return to practice Monday.
Hargrove was limited in practice over the past week with a hamstring injury. He's entering his fourth NFL season. The Bills acquired him in a trade with St. Louis last season and played 10 games with Buffalo, registering 25 tackles and a sack.
Before he was traded to the Bills, Hargrove lost his starting job with the Rams after skipping two days of practice and meetings. The third-round selection out of Georgia Tech in 2004 failed to show at Rams Park on consecutive days in September 2006 and was fined an undisclosed amount. He apologized for his absence but did not say why he took time off without notifying the team.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press