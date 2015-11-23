Hardy on Panthers: Just a nameless, faceless opponent

Greg Hardy will face his former team, the Carolina Panthers, on Thanksgiving. If the Dallas Cowboys pass rusher has any latent emotions about the reunion, he wasn't revealing them Sunday.
Hardy gave similar responses when further prodded. When asked if he still has friends on the team, he replied: "Which team?"
The Panthers drafted Hardy in 2010. After being franchise tagged in 2014, he played just one game before being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following his arrest on domestic violence charges.
"Just stay in the game with my teammates," Hardy said. "Got a great bunch of guys. And focus on the next game."