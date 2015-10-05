Hardy, McClain among suspended players returning

Reinforcements are on the way this week for several NFL teams.
Four-game suspensions for a bevy of players ended following Sunday's contests.
The Dallas Cowboys, who have been decimated by injuries, will get two defenders back on the field in pass rusher Greg Hardy and linebacker Rolando McClain.
Seeing two of their top five defenders get on the field in 2015 couldn't have come at a better time after tackling maven Sean Lee exited Sunday's contest with a concussion. The snake-bitten Cowboys have piled up injuries to Lee, Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, Orlando Scandrick, Randy Gregory and Lance Dunbar, among others.
Getting back Hardy and McClain will provide needed reinforcements as Dallas tries to stay afloat in the NFC East.
Other players returning from suspension:
- Sheldon Richardson has a pre-trial hearing on charges stemming from an offseason incident, but it is continued until next month, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Unless the NFL steps in with additional discipline prior to the trial (unlikely to happen) Richardson will return from his four-game ban.
- Pittsburgh Steelers speedy receiver Martavis Bryant will return to the fold. He was slated for a monster second season despite the ban. Bryant torched defenses deep with Ben Roethlisberger under center last season. We'll see how much having Mike Vick under center hinders the wideout's ability to make the leap this season.
- Linebacker Derek Wolfe will return to an already overpowering Denver Broncos defense. The rich get richer.
- Philip Rivers will get old friend Antonio Gates back. After watching receivers Malcom Floyd (concussion) and Stevie Johnson (hamstring) go down Sunday, the tight end will be a welcome sight in San Diego.
- Linebacker Brandon Spikes remains a free agent, but the thumper would be eligible to play if he signs with a squad.
- Browns general manager Ray Farmer also returns from a suspension stemming from his communicating with coaches during the game via phone last season.
- Bills defender IK Enemkpali could potentially return to action from the suspension he was handed after breaking Geno Smith's jaw. The Bills put him on their 53-man roster at the time of the suspension since he would not count against their roster while banned.