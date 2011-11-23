Hardesty returns to Browns practices, hopes to start

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 05:27 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Montario Hardesty has recovered from a calf injury and could play this week against Cincinnati after missing three straight games.

Hardesty hasn't played since getting hurt on Oct. 30 in San Francisco. Browns coach Pat Shurmur says Hardesty will start if he can play. On Sunday, backup Chris Ogbonnaya ran for a career-high 115 yards in Cleveland's 14-10 win over Jacksonville.

Fullback Owen Marecic did not practice because of symptoms from a concussion sustained Sunday. Shurmur said the team will not scrap its fullback package if Marecic can't play. Tight end Alex Smith took some reps at fullback during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Also, running back Peyton Hillis, who has missed six straight games with a hamstring injury, was at practice. He did some light running, but has already been ruled out of Sunday's game.

