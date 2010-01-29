Hard work leads Ravens RB Rice to first Pro Bowl appearance

His season was defined by multiple game-breaking runs. During the regular season, he had three of 50 yards or longer -- a 50-yarder against New England in Week 4 of the regular season, and 52- and 59-yard dashes in Week 14 against Detroit. Rice also set the tone for the Ravens' 33-14 wild-card playoff pounding of the Patriots with an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.