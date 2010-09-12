Hard-luck Lions got robbed by rule that defies logic

Think about it. When a running back dives into the end zone from the 1-yard line, breaks the plane, and the ball falls out of his hands, it's a touchdown. There seems to be an inconsistency about rushing for a touchdown and trying to catch a touchdown pass in the end zone. Slow-motion replay has done more to distort what a catch is and what it isn't. Full control of the ball in real time would indicate Johnson scored. If you slow replays down enough most receptions appear not to be in full control as the receiver hits the ground.